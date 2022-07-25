Search

25 Jul 2022

Nude model bares all during ‘memorable’ life drawing session at care home

A nude model has bared all at a London care home in a life drawing session which residents described as “very relaxing”.

Pensioners at Care UK’s Sherwood Grange in Kingston Vale were offered more than a sneak peek of the “nice, handsome man” they requested for their art class last Wednesday, only a day after 40C heat on the UK’s hottest day on record.

Group members, who were quick to sharpen their pencils ahead of the “cheeky” session, were pictured making sure they had all the right angles covered to create their best artwork.

Asked what she enjoyed most about the session, resident Mollie Wheeldon said: “I can’t answer that!”

“It was great fun to do something different – I found it very relaxing,” she added.

Another resident, Rosemary Lester, could be seen shutting one eye to get a clearer perspective of the model while he stood with one leg propped on a stool, holding a ski pole.

Home manager Kristina Jacunskiene said it had been a “memorable” activity.

“Life in our care home is all about helping people to enjoy more independent and fulfilling lives – and today that meant doing something out of the ordinary and creating a memorable experience.

“Sadly the session had to draw to a close – but based on the response we had from the residents and the fabulous drawings they created, we will certainly be welcoming more models in the future.”

