25 Jul 2022

Three fatal shootings in six days in London

25 Jul 2022 1:49 PM

Three people have been shot dead in six days in separate killings in London.

The most recent was a man believed to be aged in his 20s who was gunned down around 9.30pm on Sunday in Wood Green, north London.

Police including armed officers were called to High Road near Wood Green Tube station where they gave the victim first aid.

Despite treatment by medics from the land and air ambulance, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 10pm. His family have been told.

Less than 24 hours earlier, another man, 28-year-old Sam Brown, was fatally shot in Cheney Row Park, Waltham Forest, east London at about 12.30am on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital but later died.

Locals said they had been expecting trouble when a group of up to 100 people gathered in Cheney Row Park.

One man, who did not want to be named, said: “I did see earlier more and more kids showing up so we thought… there would be a fight.”

A second man was taken to hospital at the same time as Mr Brown with stab injuries. He was later discharged and arrested “in connection with the incident”, the Metropolitan Police said.

The two fatal shootings follow another killing in the early hours of Tuesday July 19, when a 26-year-old man was shot in Bruckner Street, Queen’s Park, west London.

Seven people were arrested over the death and later released under investigation.

This number of fatal gun deaths in less than a week is unusual in London.

In 2021, there were 12 fatal shootings among a total of 134 homicides recorded by the Metropolitan Police.

Earlier this year, in April, the force said it had seen a reduction in gun crime, with the number of all shootings, including fatal and non-fatal, down from from 283 in 2019/20 to 196 in 2021/22.

