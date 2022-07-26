Search

26 Jul 2022

What time are the last trains during Wednesday’s rail strike?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Jul 2022 11:57 AM

The rail strike this week will see services start later and finish earlier than normal.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union workers employed by Network Rail and 14 rail operators will take part in a one-day stoppage on July 27 while TSSA members at Avanti West Coast will also be on strike.

Here are the times of some of the last trains expected to run on Wednesday afternoon under the reduced services, according to Network Rail:

From London to:

Birmingham – 4.03pm

Brighton – 5.50pm

Bristol – 5.13pm

Edinburgh – 2pm

Leeds – 3.05pm

Liverpool – 2.56pm

Manchester – 3.40pm

Newcastle – 2.48pm

Norwich – 4.30pm

Nottingham – 4.31pm

Sheffield – 3.40pm

Southampton – 5pm

To London from:

Birmingham – 4.14pm

Brighton – 5.40pm

Bristol – 5pm

Edinburgh – 1.05pm

Leeds – 3.45pm

Liverpool – 3.56pm

Manchester – 3.27pm

Newcastle – 2.40pm

Norwich – 4pm

Nottingham – 4.16pm

Sheffield – 4pm

Southampton – 4.59pm

