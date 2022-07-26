Search

26 Jul 2022

Passengers skipping queues by pretending to need wheelchairs, says Heathrow boss

Passengers skipping queues by pretending to need wheelchairs, says Heathrow boss

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Jul 2022 3:49 PM

Airline passengers are skipping queues at Heathrow by pretending to need a wheelchair after watching a video on TikTok, the airport’s boss has revealed.

The west London airport’s chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, described this as “the wrong thing to be doing”.

He told LBC: “For passengers requiring wheelchair support we have more demand than we had before the pandemic.

“Why is that happening? Some of this is because people are using the wheelchair support to try to get fast-track through the airport.

“That is absolutely the wrong thing to be doing.

“We need to protect that for the people who most need help.”

“If you go on TikTok you’ll see that that is one of the travel hacks that people are recommending.

“Please don’t do that.”

A video showing a passenger skipping queues at Ibiza Airport, Spain, by feigning injury to get a wheelchair has been viewed 2.5 million times on TikTok.

The man is shown standing up and walking away after the flight.

Mr Holland-Kaye added that about half of arriving passengers who request assistance only do so once they are on the plane.

He urged people who “really need the service” to let Heathrow know “well in advance so we can make sure there are enough people there to meet your needs”.

Many travellers using the airport this summer have faced long queues, with the situation blamed on staff shortages.

A cap on daily departing passenger numbers was introduced earlier this month to ease the pressure.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media