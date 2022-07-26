Search

27 Jul 2022

Offer support to trans men who choose to chest feed – guidance

Offer support to trans men who choose to chest feed – guidance

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jul 2022 1:01 AM

Trans men should be supported to chest-feed their babies should they choose to do so, a Royal College has said.

A new draft guideline from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) says that trans men should be asked about their preferred manner of feeding before their baby is born and those who chose to chest feed should be offered “chest-feeding support in the same manner as for cis-women”.

The guideline covers care for trans and gender diverse people though childbirth, contraception, fertility, gynaecological procedures and cancer treatment and care.

The document, which has been put out for consultation, makes a series of recommendations to help improve care, including:

– Trans and gender diverse people should be offered advice about fertility preservation when considering gender-affirming surgery or hormone therapies.

– Trans men who conceive whilst taking masculinising hormone therapy should stop taking the hormones “as soon as possible” while those who are planning to conceive should stop their therapy for three months prior to conception.

– Healthcare workers should be aware that trans and gender diverse people can face barriers when accessing healthcare services and take steps to ensure “easy access to care without their gender being questioned or their confidentiality breached”.

– People should always be addressed and referred to by their preferred title, name, pronouns and family relationships.

The document also states that “gender diverse people should be offered health screening in accordance with national public health policies and clinical guidelines”.

It follows the Government’s women’s health strategy which said that transgender men and non-binary people with female reproductive organs should always receive screening invites so they can access cervical and breast cancer screening.

RCOG president Dr Edward Morris said: “This is an important guideline which aims to improve the care and experiences of transgender and gender diverse individuals accessing obstetric and gynaecological services.

“Sadly, trans and gender diverse individuals say they often feel judged and misunderstood by the health service.

“This can act as a barrier for them when it comes to accessing vital care and we as healthcare professionals have a role to play in making them feel listened to and recognised.

“This draft guideline is our first attempt to ensure we are providing personalised care for all our patients.

“We welcome feedback on this draft to ensure the guideline is the best as it can be for clinicians and the trans and gender diverse individuals who use our services.”

Commenting, on the guideline, which is open for consultation until September 6, Asha Kasliwal, president of The Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare, said: “There are a number of reports detailing poor clinical outcomes as a result of failure to properly understand and evaluate gender diverse people’s healthcare needs.

“This draft guideline seeks to break down barriers and improve the experiences of trans and gender diverse people accessing obstetric and gynaecological services.”

Clare Ettinghausen, from the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority, said: “There is a lot of work to be done to ensure healthcare is fully inclusive and the development of this draft guidance is a welcome step towards this.

“It’s important that a diverse group of voices further inform this work so once finalised, the guidance can be put into practice and begin making a difference.

“We’d advise anyone considering fertility preservation to think carefully about their options and discuss them with medically qualified staff.

“Treatment can be a very emotional experience so we also recommend that anyone thinking about having fertility treatment has the right support.

“Information to support trans and non-binary people seeking fertility treatment is available on the HFEA website, including links to the professional support available.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media