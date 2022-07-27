Search

27 Jul 2022

McDonald’s increases price of cheeseburger for first time in 14 years

McDonald’s increases price of cheeseburger for first time in 14 years

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jul 2022 11:47 AM

McDonald’s is hiking the price of its cheeseburger for the first time in 14 years as the fast-food giant passes the effect of soaring costs onto customers.

The company told UK customers on Wednesday morning that it is lifting the price of a cheeseburger from 99p to £1.19, in the latest sign of mounting pressure on consumers.

McDonald’s said that it is increasing the price of “menu items impacted most by inflation” by between 10p and 20p.

However, it stressed some products will be unaffected and others will vary across the UK as some prices can be altered by franchisees.

McDonald’s UK & Ireland chief executive officer Alistair Macrow said the increases are needed to help the business cope “through incredibly challenging times”.

“Just like you, our company, our franchisees who own and operate our restaurants, and our suppliers are all feeling the impact of rising inflation,” he said in an email to customers.

“At times like this, we know that providing great value is important.

“Since we opened in the UK in 1974, we have committed to offering great tasting food at affordable prices, and that commitment will not change.

“But, today’s pressures mean, like many, we are having to make some tough choices about our prices.”

McDonald’s said it understands that increases “are not good news” and told diners is has “delayed and minimised these changes for as long as we could”.

It is the latest hospitality business to warn over rampant cost increases, a week after the ONS reported that inflation hit a 40-year-high of 9.4% last month.

Economists have predicted it will rise to 11% before the end of the year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media