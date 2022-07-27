Search

27 Jul 2022

Punters drank more and ate less in heatwave, says Marston’s

Punters drank more and ate less in heatwave, says Marston’s

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jul 2022 1:24 PM

Pub group Marston’s said its food sales came under pressure in the recent heatwave as the searing temperatures saw people drink more and eat less.

It said food sales weakened over the past four weeks mainly due to the record temperatures, which took the shine off a recent rebound in trade.

Marston’s reported that sales had bounced back to stand slightly above pre-pandemic levels before the heatwave, but that the hot weather had left sales overall 1% lower in the 16 weeks to July 23 compared with the same period in 2019.

Chief executive Andrew Andrea said the firm has not seen any significant change in visits and sales since the cost-of-living crisis emerged.

But the group is reportedly increasing drinks prices by 7%-8% in the face of cost pressures, with premium pints now costing £7-£8 in London.

Marston’s revealed that its electricity costs are expected to be around £2 million higher than previously expected for the first half of the year due to the Ukraine war.

Mr Andrea said: “Since Covid restrictions were lifted, we have been encouraged with the level of sales as we have transitioned to operating on a ‘business as usual’ basis.

“In spite of external economic headwinds, we have not seen any discernible change to customer footfall to date and remain cautiously optimistic that we will continue to see similar levels of customer demand across the summer, where we will benefit from our investments in outside space and staycations.”

It came after rival Mitchells & Butlers, which owns around 1,500 pubs, said last week that soaring inflation is harming trade because of cost pressures on food supply, labour and energy.

Sales at Marston’s fell by 2% in the 42 weeks of its year so far to July 23 compared with the same period in 2019.

Shares in the company rose by around 1.8% on Wednesday following the trading update.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media