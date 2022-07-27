Search

27 Jul 2022

Double disappointment for Swedish football fans stranded by rail strike

Double disappointment for Swedish football fans stranded by rail strike

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jul 2022 1:47 PM

Two football fans from Sweden faced double disappointment after getting caught up in the rail strikes following their team’s Euro 2022 semi-final defeat to England.

Rebecka Ronnegard, 26, and Felix Nystrom, 27, have been in the UK for two weeks following the women’s tournament and watched the game at Bramall Lane on Tuesday, where the Lionesses scored a stunning 4-0 victory.

The following morning, the couple found themselves facing disruption at Sheffield station as they tried to travel to Milton Keynes to watch Germany and France battle it out in the second semi-final.

Ms Ronnegard, a political secretary, said: “There is a train to Birmingham where we can change to go to Milton Keynes so that’s what we’re hoping to do, that was our plan. But right now I feel like if we get to Birmingham we’re lucky.

“If they don’t run any trains, the time doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter that we have all day. There needs to be a train for us to get there.”

Mr Nystrom added: “We did have the idea to grab an earlier train just to be safe since there is a strike but none of them have gone.”

The pair had bought Interrail passes for their holiday and travelled from Sweden to the UK by train.

Ms Ronnegard said: “We just had a flight strike where the pilots were striking in Sweden and so many people had their flights cancelled here to come to the Euros but since we were travelling by train we were fine. That strike just finished as they reached an agreement.”

The couple – who were disappointed about Sweden’s loss in the football but said the “better team won” – are now looking to book an Uber to get to Milton Keynes as a last resort because they have paid in advance for a hotel room there.

Ms Ronnegard said: “It’s going to cost even more if we have to stay here (in Sheffield) for another night and pay for a hotel here and skip our night in Milton Keynes.”

She added: “I support the workers, I really do. It’s just unlucky that it affects us.

“I support the workers and I hope they can come to an agreement.

“I was just so shocked over how long the strike has been. I feel like all parties would want to reach an agreement.”

Fire engineer Mr Nystrom said: “I definitely support the right to strike to reach a fair agreement.

“We’re just unlucky to get caught in the middle of it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media