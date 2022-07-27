Search

27 Jul 2022

Zelensky says he does not want Boris Johnson to ‘disappear’

Zelensky says he does not want Boris Johnson to 'disappear'

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jul 2022 3:00 PM

Volodymyr Zelensky has said he does not want Boris Johnson to “disappear” after he stands down as Prime Minister.

The Ukrainian President noted he has “no right” to interfere in the UK’s domestic affairs, but claimed he would like Mr Johnson to “be somewhere in politics in a position to be someone”.

Mr Zelensky made his remarks during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he appeared alongside his wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska.

The interview will be aired in full on TalkTV tonight at 8pm.

On whether he would support a campaign to have Mr Johnson back as prime minister, Mr Zelensky told Piers Morgan: “I have no right to play in politics inside the UK. What I can say is he is a big friend of Ukraine.

“I want him to be somewhere in politics in a position to be someone.

“I don’t want him to disappear, but the decision is in the hands of the British people.

“But I am sure that whatever position he is going to take, he is always going to be with Ukraine. This is from the heart.”

Mr Zelensky was also asked about Tory leadership hopefuls Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss and what message he would like to send them.

He said: “What can I say? I would be happy to cooperate very closely like we used to have with Boris.

“The same close relationship with the UK and Ukraine.

“I know those two candidates are very respectful, and they have the support of the people and the society from the UK.

“We know about this support. We know about the positive strength of those leaders. We would be happy to cooperate with whoever is elected as leader.

“I used to have contact with Liz Truss. Whoever is the leader, the highest level of support will be provided from the Ukraine.”

