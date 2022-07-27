Search

27 Jul 2022

Boris and Carrie Johnson ‘to throw wedding party at Tory donor’s mansion’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jul 2022 5:25 PM

Boris and Carrie Johnson are reportedly planning to hold a wedding bash at a major Tory donor’s Cotswolds mansion.

The Prime Minister and his wife will host family and friends at 18-century Daylesford House this weekend, according to the Mirror.

A huge white marquee topped with bunting was erected in the property’s expansive grounds on Friday, with staff going in and out amid apparent party preparations.

The Grade I-listed home is owned by Lord Bamford, chairman of construction equipment manufacturer JCB, who has donated millions to the Conservatives.

Mr and Mrs Johnson had originally been planning to throw their wedding party at the Prime Minister’s official country residence, Chequers, in Buckinghamshire.

Those plans led to suggestions that Mr Johnson wanted to stay on as a caretaker premier in part to see this through, although this was denied by Downing Street.

They were said to have sent out save-the-date cards for a celebration on July 30, before deciding to change location.

The pair married in a low-key private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral last year.

A small group of family and friends attended the wedding, organised in strict secrecy, followed by a reception in the gardens of 10 Downing Street.

It was known Mr and Mrs Johnson planned to have a larger celebration this year after coronavirus restrictions had been relaxed.

Lord Bamford is covering at least some of the cost of the party, the Mirror reported, quoting unnamed sources.

No 10 declined to comment on the “private matter”.

