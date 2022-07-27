Search

27 Jul 2022

Tributes paid to British father and son found dead after suspected ‘poisoning’

Tributes paid to British father and son found dead after suspected ‘poisoning’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jul 2022 7:26 PM

Tributes have been paid to a British father and his teenage son who were found dead in a flat in Bangladesh after a suspected “poisoning”.

Rafiqul Islam, 51, and 16-year-old Mahiqul, along with three more members of their family were discovered unconscious by police officers on Tuesday afternoon.

Both died on their way to hospital, and his wife, eldest son and daughter continue to receive treatment at the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital (SOMCH).

Husnara, 45 and Samira, 20, remain in a critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU) while Sadiqul, 24, is said to be doing well.

The family, from Riverside in Cardiff, were on a two-month holiday visiting family in the country and were renting a flat in the eastern city of Sylhet.

Bangladesh Police Superintendent Farid Uddin said: “After discussing the overall situation with the doctors and inspecting the scene, we believe this may have been a case of poisoning.

“The other people in the building are close relatives of the victims.

“We questioned them.

“At the moment, we believe they fell asleep after dinner last night.

“This must be investigated further. How were they poisoned? How did they die? We will be able to confirm after an investigation.”

Mr Uddin said the family had slept in the same room after eating dinner on Monday night.

The following day, relatives raised the alarm at around 10am after they could hear no sound coming from the flat and tried unsuccessfully to open the door.

Supt Uddin added: “After they were taken to the hospital, the father and the youngest son were declared dead.

“The mother and daughter are in critical condition.

“They have been transferred to the ICU.

“The other brother, Sadiqul, is receiving treatment.”

Authorities first thought the family had been struck with food poisoning but have since launched a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Police are still awaiting the results of the post-mortem examinations which have already taken place.

Family members including Mr Islam’s mother, brother and sister have flown to Bangladesh, according to a family friend.

Members of the community say they are in “complete shock” over the tragedy.

Muhibur Islam, from Jalalia Mosque and Islamic education centre, described Mr Islam as “a well-loved and well respected member of the community”.

“It’s been a complete shock, it still hasn’t sunk in for everyone.

“Most of us are now praying the remaining members of the family pull through this.

“All are thoughts are on them surviving.

“This is such an awful tragedy and we’re in utter disbelief.

“We ask that everyone pray for the family,” he added.

Mohammed Haroon, general secretary of the Bangladesh Association Cardiff, said he used to work with Mr Islam, who was a taxi driver in Cardiff, and said: “He was a very nice person, very helpful person who was at the mosque all the time and constantly working with the community.”

Mr Haroon said Mr Islam was a member of their local badminton and football teams.

“It’s very sad.

“But I do believe the older son is quite well now, he’s up and talking.

“His (Mr Islam’s) daughter is still critical and his wife is not out of danger yet.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are providing consular assistance to a British family following an incident in Bangladesh and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Labour councillor for Riverside, Kanaya Singh, told Wales Online: “Clearly this is a worrying and tragic event.

“Everyone I have spoken to in the community speaks very highly of the family and our thoughts are with them.

“There is also a great deal of concern because many people from Riverside go to Bangladesh on a regular basis.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media