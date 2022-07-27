Camilla highlights the importance of reading

The Duchess of Cornwall has described reading as the “foundation of learning” and revealed her grandchildren “teach her things”.

Camilla’s comments were made during her visit to Cornwall last week when she toured a school in her role as patron of the charity Silver Stories, which encourages young people to read to the elderly.

She spoke to Dame Esther Rantzen, a trustee of the charity, who joined the duchess at Charlestown School in St Austell, and the interview will be broadcast later on BBC Morning Live on BBC One.

“I think all the young children need their confidence boosted especially to read, which as we all know is the foundation of learning,” said the duchess.

“You can see the pleasure these listeners get from listening to children – it’s the highlight of their week.”

She added: “Well, what’s so lovely about being a grandmother, they teach you things and hopefully they learn a few things from us.”

During the visit Camilla met the founders of Silver Stories, Elisabeth and David Carney-Haworth, and in the school library she chatted to a group of Silver Listeners and Silver Readers about their experiences.

Camilla’s Instagram-based book club The Reading Room has proved popular. She holds more than six patronages related to literature, including the National Literacy Trust, and has presented the prestigious Booker Prize in past years.