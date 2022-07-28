Search

28 Jul 2022

Transport for London funding proposal is Government’s final offer – Shapps

Transport for London funding proposal is Government’s final offer – Shapps

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 9:55 AM

A long-term funding proposal made to Transport for London (TfL) is the Government’s “final offer”, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

The capital’s transport body has been reliant on money from the Government to keep services running during the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest short-term funding agreement expires on Thursday.

Mr Shapps wrote on Twitter: “I’ve offered TfL a settlement that supports £3.6 billion worth of projects, matching the Mayor’s own spending plans from 2019.

“This is our final offer which more than delivers for London while being fair to UK taxpayers.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Late last Friday, TfL received a long-awaited proposal for a funding settlement from the Government.

“It is important that this offer is thoroughly reviewed in order to understand its impact on Londoners and the wider economy, and this is why TfL has asked for a short-term extension to the current funding deal.

“TfL needs to consider if this draft proposal delivers the funding that is needed to avoid having to make painful cuts to London’s transport network.

“It’s in no-one’s interest to have conditions attached to this funding deal which could damage TfL, unfairly punish Londoners or our economic recovery.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media