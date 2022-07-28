More than 100,000 refugees arrive in UK after fleeing war in Ukraine

More than 100,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine have received sanctuary in the UK through its visa schemes, according to Government figures.
Some 104,000 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes as of Monday, figures published by the Home Office and UK Visas and Immigration show.
This includes 31,300 people under the family scheme, and 72,700 people under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme.
The figures also show that, as of Tuesday, around 198,200 applications have been made for visas, and 166,200 visas have been issued.
These include 55,000 applications under the family scheme, of which 47,200 visas have been granted, and 143,200 applications under the sponsorship scheme, of which 119,000 visas have been granted.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.