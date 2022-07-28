Search

28 Jul 2022

Two-hour queues at Dover ahead of ‘extremely busy’ weekend

28 Jul 2022 11:25 AM

Holidaymakers faced two-hour queues at the Port of Dover on Thursday amid warnings that this weekend will be “extremely busy”.

Ferry operator DFDS urged passengers to “allow 120 minutes to complete the check-in process and border controls” at the Kent port.

Demand for cross-Channel sailings is expected to surge in the coming days, leading to fears of more disruption.

Tens of thousands of families saw the start of their summer holidays ruined last weekend as the roads approaching Dover were gridlocked, leading to delays of several hours.

This was blamed on a shortage of French border officers and a serious crash on the M20.

National Highways, which manages England’s motorways and major A roads, said: “Drivers travelling in and around Kent are advised to plan ahead as this weekend is likely to be extremely busy.

“Operation Brock contraflow remains in place on the M20 and is part of a series of measures to improve Kent’s resilience and ensure the smooth flow of traffic through the region in the event of disruption to services across the English Channel.”

People driving to Dover are advised to leave extra time for their journeys and ensure they have enough food and water.

Earlier this month, the port advised passengers to expect average wait times of 60-90 minutes at French border controls during peak periods because UK tourists are “subject to enhanced checks” due to Brexit.

