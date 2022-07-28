Transport for London funding from Government extended until next week

Transport for London’s funding agreement with the Government has been extended until next week while a long-term proposal is considered.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said Transport for London (TfL) must “thoroughly scrutinise the offer” which it received on Friday night.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps described the proposal as a “final offer”.

The capital’s transport body has been reliant on money from the Government to keep services running during the coronavirus pandemic.

I've offered @TfL a settlement that supports £3.6bn worth of projects, matching the Mayor's own spending plans from 2019. This is our final offer which more than delivers for London while being fair to UK taxpayers. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) July 27, 2022

Mr Khan said: “Today, the Government has given TfL a short-term extension to the current emergency funding deal until August 3.

“This is only necessary as the Government shared the long overdue, draft proposal for a funding settlement to TfL late last Friday, and it’s right that time is taken to thoroughly scrutinise the offer and understand it’s impact on Londoners and TfL services.

“This is a £10 billion transport authority that is crucial to supporting jobs and economic growth across the country.

“TfL must consider if this draft proposal provides the funding needed in order to avoid having to make painful cuts, and it’s in no-one’s interest to have conditions attached to this funding deal that come at a cost – damaging TfL, unfairly punishing Londoners and our economic recovery.”