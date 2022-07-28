Rail union members asked if they want to accept new pay offer

Members of a rail union are being asked if they want to accept a pay offer from Network Rail.
The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said if the offer is rejected there will be strikes on August 18 and 20 when its members at a number of train operators are taking industrial action, as well as the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.
The TSSA is not making a recommendation but said it was now at a point where it wanted to put the latest offer from Network Rail to members including controller grades after a number of improvements were made following a previous offer.
The offer includes a 4% pay increase to annual base pay, shift pay and overtime, backdated to January 1, and another 4% increase next year.
There will also be a 75% discount available to staff and their families on all leisure travel.
Voting will end on August 4.
