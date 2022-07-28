Family in tribute to ‘loving’ grandmother and granddaughter killed in crash

The family of two women killed in a crash with a pick-up truck near a slate quarry have described them as “loving” and “happy”, and said: “Words cannot express the pain we feel.”

Denise Hughes, 79, and her 30-year-old granddaughter Justine were in a blue Citroen C3 on Fochriw Road, Bargoed, which collided with a white Ford Ranger on the morning of Tuesday July 19.

A three-year-old boy, who was in the car with them, was taken to hospital but suffered only minor injuries.

In a tribute to the women, their family described Ms Hughes as a “lovely wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother” and “the head of the family”, and her granddaughter as “a young, happy woman”.

They said: “Denise was tragically taken from us.

“She loved and was loved, always willing to help anyone where she could. We all looked at her as the head of the family.

“Words cannot express the pain we feel but thanks to the support of family and friends it is made more bearable.

“To say she will be missed would be an understatement.

“Justine, such a young, happy woman that sadly had her young life cut tragically short.

“A life that promised so much but ended in tragedy.

“A mother to Megan and Rowan, they will grow up knowing how kind, happy and loving their mother was. They will never be allowed to forget.”

The family thanked workers at the nearby open cast quarry who helped during the incident.

A 22-year-old man who was in the truck suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital but is now stable.

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, or any motorists who were in Fochriw Road between 9.45am and 10.15am on the day of the crash are asked to contact police, quoting log reference 2200241300.