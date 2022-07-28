Search

28 Jul 2022

Family in tribute to ‘loving’ grandmother and granddaughter killed in crash

Family in tribute to ‘loving’ grandmother and granddaughter killed in crash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 6:23 PM

The family of two women killed in a crash with a pick-up truck near a slate quarry have described them as “loving” and “happy”, and said: “Words cannot express the pain we feel.”

Denise Hughes, 79, and her 30-year-old granddaughter Justine were in a blue Citroen C3 on Fochriw Road, Bargoed, which collided with a white Ford Ranger on the morning of Tuesday July 19.

A three-year-old boy, who was in the car with them, was taken to hospital but suffered only minor injuries.

In a tribute to the women, their family described Ms Hughes as a “lovely wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother” and “the head of the family”, and her granddaughter as “a young, happy woman”.

They said: “Denise was tragically taken from us.

“She loved and was loved, always willing to help anyone where she could. We all looked at her as the head of the family.

“Words cannot express the pain we feel but thanks to the support of family and friends it is made more bearable.

“To say she will be missed would be an understatement.

“Justine, such a young, happy woman that sadly had her young life cut tragically short.

“A life that promised so much but ended in tragedy.

“A mother to Megan and Rowan, they will grow up knowing how kind, happy and loving their mother was. They will never be allowed to forget.”

The family thanked workers at the nearby open cast quarry who helped during the incident.

A 22-year-old man who was in the truck suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital but is now stable.

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, or any motorists who were in Fochriw Road between 9.45am and 10.15am on the day of the crash are asked to contact police, quoting log reference 2200241300.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media