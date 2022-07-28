Search

28 Jul 2022

New exhibit which is the height of six double-decker buses to open at London Zoo

New exhibit which is the height of six double-decker buses to open at London Zoo

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 9:57 PM

Colobus monkeys were treated to an al fresco breakfast as they received a sneak peak into a new exhibit at London Zoo, which is the height of six double-decker buses.

The Monkey Valley canal-side walkthrough exhibit is to open on August 15 and visitors are able to see 360-degree panoramic views of black and white colobus monkeys, which are most commonly found in central Africa.

The exhibit is set to include multiple sunny and shaded spots for the 10-strong mammal clan to lounge in, as well as more than 800 metres of rope for the group to play with.

The walkthrough is 80ft above the Primrose Hill skyline, which is the equivalent of six double-decker London buses, and hopes to transport guests to the “lush, mountainous forests of central Africa”.

A picnic spot called Colobus Park is to feature at the attraction, where guests can watch the monkeys or even their children leap into action, as they play games including one called “colobus speak”, where they can learn what the grunts made by the monkeys mean.

Monkey fans Cat Avery and her sons Mason, seven, and Austin, four, watched on as the animals tucked into an al fresco breakfast, courtesy of the zoo team, as they entered their new home.

ZSL London Zoo’s chief operating officer Kathryn England said: “We’re excited to welcome visitors to Monkey Valley this summer – after seven years of careful planning and restoration, new life has been breathed into the former Snowdon Aviary, a remarkable piece of the nation’s architectural history.

“Colobus monkeys are nicknamed the ‘high-flying monkeys’, because of their impressive leaps – as they drop from branch to branch, with their arms outstretched, it’s believed they use the long hair on their body and tails as makeshift parachutes.

“It’s truly a sight to behold, and we can’t wait to share this and more about these incredible primates with our visitors.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media