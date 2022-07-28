Search

29 Jul 2022

Wildlife lovers celebrate 100th osprey to fly the nest

Wildlife lovers celebrate 100th osprey to fly the nest

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jul 2022 1:25 AM

A programme to re-introduce endangered ospreys to a remote corner of England after more than two centuries has seen its 100th chick take to the air.

The milestone was reached when a chick called Fourlaws summoned up the courage to leave its nest and flew over Kielder Forest in Northumberland.

Watched by her timid sister, Fourlaws was captured on a camera over their nest making her first flight on Wednesday morning, returning 35 minutes later.

She had been beating her wings and leaping into the air for days, indicating she was preparing for her first foray out of the nest.

She became the 100th Kielder osprey chick to fly since they were introduced in 2009, when the rare birds of prey were born in Northumberland for the first time in over 200 years.

Once seen throughout the UK, ospreys were persecuted and the species became extinct as a breeding bird in England in 1847 and in Scotland in 1916.

Their recent success has delighted conservationists as Kielder has become a key location for nature recovery, acting as a bridgehead for ospreys to continue re-colonising England.

Tom Dearnley, ecologist with Forestry England, said: “To have 100 chicks successfully fledge in just 13 years and by a bird that had been absent for so long is amazing.

“This is the restoration of a population, a reservoir of animals which can spread outwards creating a huge boost to biodiversity. 

“It’s full repayment for the effort invested in building nesting platforms in the years before their arrival and the work of the whole team involved in ospreys at Kielder.

He added: “The significance of this size of population is that locally born birds are now being seen at other locations across the UK, as well as returning to Northumberland to raise their own families. It just shows what can be done with well-managed habitats, foresight and collaborative working.”

Learning to hunt for themselves will be the next stage.

The young ospreys must build up body fat as within weeks they will embark on a hazardous 5,000-mile migration as far south as sub-Saharan Africa.

In two years’ time, the youngsters should make their first return trip to the UK.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media