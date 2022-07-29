Premier League player arrested on suspicion of rape has one allegation dropped

A Premier League player who was arrested on suspicion of rape has had one of three allegations against him dropped as his bail was extended until early October.

The player, who has not been named, was arrested in Barnet, north London, on July 4 over rape allegations against a woman in her 20s in June.

He was further arrested while in custody over allegations of raping a different woman in April and June 2021.

The 29-year-old denies the allegations. In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said “no further action” would be taken in relation to the June 2021 offence.

“On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police,” the statement said.

“It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

“While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.

“No further action will be taken in relation to the offence in June 2021 but the investigation into the remaining offences is ongoing.

“The man was initially bailed until a date in August but his bail has since been extended to a date in early October.”

Earlier in July, the player’s Premier League club confirmed it was not currently taking action against the player.

The club, which has also not been named, said in a statement: “We are aware of the allegations which are currently the subject of a police investigation.

“We have confirmed that the player denies the allegations and is on police bail pending the outcome of their inquiries. There have been no charges laid and the player can fulfil his professional commitments including permitted travel.

“We take our commitments and responsibilities seriously and have followed our safeguarding policies and procedures.

“We will keep this matter under close consideration and will review further if circumstances change.”