Search

29 Jul 2022

Experts urge more energy support as Government reveals details of £400 payment

Experts urge more energy support as Government reveals details of £400 payment

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jul 2022 11:55 AM

Experts have called for more support for households facing “the most expensive winter in history” as the Government revealed how its £400 energy costs support will be paid.

The money, which is part of a package announced in May this year, will come in the form of a monthly deduction from bills over six months for some 29 million households.

Customers will see £66 taken off their energy bills in October and November, and £67 each month from December to March, the Government said.

But one energy company boss said households could burn through that money in just a few days.

The news marks the first detail of how the Government will pay out the £400 support for all households that then chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in May. He also promised extra help for the poorest households.

That support came in response to predictions that energy bills will rise to £2,800 for the average household in October.

However, since then the forecasts have become even bleaker.

Consultancy BFY believes bills could hit £3,420 per year from October, before rising further in January.

January’s forecast would be nearly twice as high as the current price cap.

On Friday, Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch, called for the £400 to be increased to at least £600, and for payments to vulnerable households to rise from £650 to £950.

“The Government did the right thing by stepping in with wide-reaching support to try to help ease the blow. However, this support now looks like a severe under-estimation of what consumers need,” he said.

“Households need clarity to help them plan for the most expensive winter in living memory.”

The chairman of energy company Utilita said the worst is “potentially yet to come”.

Derek Lickorish told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that special focus is needed on the poorest households.

In 2020 £50 of energy would have lasted 12 days, he said. Now customers could burn through that amount in three-and-a-half days.

He called for the introduction of a social tariff which discounts bills for those worst off.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “People across the country are understandably worried about the global rise in energy costs and the pressure this is placing on everyday bills.

“While no government can control global gas prices, we have a responsibility to step in where we can and this significant £400 discount on energy bills we’re providing will go some way to help millions of families over the colder months.”

Those with a domestic electricity meter who pay for their energy via standard credit, payment card or direct debit will receive an automatic deduction from their bills.

Traditional pre-payment meter customers will be provided with energy bill discount vouchers in the first week of each month, issued via SMS text, email or post.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said the discount is “part of our £37 billion of help for households, including 8 million of the most vulnerable households receiving £1,200 of direct support to help with the cost of living”.

The announcement comes after consumer champion Martin Lewis said the Prime Minister and Conservative Party leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak need to agree a package to help consumers.

He said Boris Johnson’s “zombie government” is failing to address the crisis caused by rising energy bills and warned that decisions on support cannot be delayed until his successor is in office.

Money Saving Expert founder Mr Lewis said households will start receiving notice of increased bills before the Tory leadership contest concludes, ahead of the energy price cap rising to £3,500 or more in October.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media