29 Jul 2022

Two people arrested after girl, nine, dies from suspected stab wound

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jul 2022 11:55 AM

Two people have been arrested as part of a murder investigation after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound in Boston.

Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to the scene in Fountain Lane at around 6.20pm on Thursday.

The force said on Friday two people have been arrested following the “isolated incident”, which is being treated as murder.

Police are not in a position to name the victim, but her parents have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

At the scene late on Thursday night, a police car was stationed either side of an alleyway to cordon the area off to the public.

Two forensic officers in white suits could be seen working at the scene before leaving in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police said in a statement: “We believe this to be an isolated incident.

“We are pursuing extensive lines of inquiry and have committed a number of resources to this investigation.

“You will see more officers patrolling the area, and we have a high number of specialist detectives who have been brought in to assist the investigation.”

News

