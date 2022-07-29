BBC film to follow creation of the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra amid conflict

A new BBC film will follow the story of the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra which was formed against the backdrop of the war.

Broadcaster Clive Myrie will present the film which will explore how the 75 Ukrainian musicians came together in the midst of Russia’s invasion of the country to bring a message of defiance and hope.

Myrie will meet members of the orchestra and follow them from rehearsals in Ukraine to coming together for their first rehearsal as an orchestra in Warsaw for their inaugural concert on July 28.

The film will show the challenges they have faced including how some of their family members are on the front lines while many have fled Ukraine since the war began.

It will also explore why the musicians joined forces in a warzone to take their music and message to the world.

Following their first concert in Warsaw, the orchestra are now embarking on a European and USA tour which includes a performance at the BBC Proms on Sunday July 31.

The orchestra is under the musical direction of Canadian-Ukrainian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson.

BBC journalist Myrie, who spent time in Kyiv earlier in the year reporting on the conflict in Ukraine, said: “There has always been a cultural front line in this war and I wanted to reflect that struggle.

“This documentary I hope shines a light on Ukraine’s artistic achievements as well as creative spirit, despite the suffering.”

Suzy Klein, head of arts and classical music TV at the BBC, added: “The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra is a beacon of hope in a terrible time and an opportunity for Ukrainians to see their finest musicians representing them on the world stage.

“Clive Myrie brings his deep knowledge of the conflict, his love of classical music and his peerless journalism to this documentary, asking why a nation at war is allowing musicians to put down their weapons and take up their instruments in a remarkable demonstration of the power of art over adversity.”

The BBC News film, which has a working title of The Freedom Orchestra, will be broadcast on BBC Two and iPlayer this September.

The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra’s Prom performance will be available on BBC iPlayer on July 31 and broadcast on BBC Two on August 7 at 6.25pm.