29 Jul 2022

Three men charged with the murder of 19-year-old stabbed in the back

Three men charged with the murder of 19-year-old stabbed in the back

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jul 2022 3:01 PM

Three men have been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old man who died after suffering a stab wound to the back.

Police were called to Langhorn Road, Southampton, on Sunday, July 24, where Dawid Such was found with a puncture wound to the lower back and abdomen, according to Hampshire police.

The teenager, who lived in the road where he was fatally attacked, was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Ken Mulangala, 20, of Warren Avenue, Southampton has been charged with murder along with Jordan Matthews, 20, of Estridge Close, Bursledon, and Donovan Thomas, 35, of Norwood High Street, London.

Billy McIntyre, 23, of Millbrook Road East in Southampton has been charged with assisting an offender.

The four defendants have been remanded in custody and are to appear next at Winchester Crown Court on Monday.

A man linked to the investigation was shot in the hand by armed officers in Beaufort Street, Chelsea, south-west London, at around 9pm on July 24.

During the police stop, a single shot was fired from a police weapon, hitting one of the men in the car in the hand.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating this incident.

