Search

29 Jul 2022

US Embassy shares support for Lionesses in Twitter video

US Embassy shares support for Lionesses in Twitter video

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jul 2022 3:35 PM

The US Embassy in London has shared its support for the Lionesses through a video skit in which staff recreate Alessia Russo’s back-heel goal.

In a short video posted to Twitter on Friday, US Embassy spokesperson Aaron Snipe is filmed in slow-motion re-enacting Russo’s stunning shot from England’s Euro 2022 semi-final triumph over Sweden.

Mr Snipe is filmed walking along a corridor in the embassy office before being approached by a colleague who hands him papers containing the written “rules”, telling him: “As a US diplomat, you can’t take a position on this – you cannot support England in the Euro finals.”

Mr Snipe is then seen playfully scrunching up the papers into a ball, dropping the paper ball to the floor, and back-heeling it into a nearby bin to the sound of dramatic music.

Russo’s back-heel goal scored in the 68th minute on Tuesday, which saw England go 3-0 up in the match against Sweden, was described by England boss Sarina Wiegman as “phenomenal”.

The Embassy’s video, which features bunting of the England flag in its office, was shared alongside the caption: “Oh, the cheek from our own office Russo! This is no time for diplomacy. Let’s go, @Lionesses”.

Jane Hartley, the US Ambassador to the UK, responded to the video on Twitter, jokingly telling Mr Snipe to “get back to work” as “Wembley is still over 48 hrs away” – before adding in brackets: “Go, #Lionesses!”

One Twitter user said Mr Snipe had “won at Twitter”, while another pointed out: “Backheels aren’t easy are they?”

England’s semi-final victory on Tuesday was watched by an average of 7.9 million people, according to overnight ratings.

Sunday’s match, which will see the Lionesses take on Germany at Wembley, is expected to pull in an even larger audience.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media