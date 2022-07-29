Search

29 Jul 2022

Rail workers’ union withdraws ballot over ‘bad faith’ changes to offer

Rail workers’ union withdraws ballot over ‘bad faith’ changes to offer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jul 2022 4:25 PM

A railway workers’ union has withdrawn a ballot it planned to put to its members at Network Rail after claiming “bad faith” by the company and the Department of Transport.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said the substance of a proposed deal had been changed.

The ballot was announced following last-ditch negotiations aimed at avoiding a strike by TSSA members over jobs, pay and conditions.

The union said on Friday it has withdrawn the referendum after Network Rail tabled proposed new changes to terms and conditions for maintenance grades at a meeting on Thursday.

The union said the changes would have a “significant adverse impact” on members’ working conditions.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said:“We presented our members with details of a pay offer, in good faith so they could let us know what they thought of it.

“The offer was presented to our members as we understood it at the time. We did not offer any comment for or against it.

“Network Rail then went on to present to us yesterday something that was significantly different to what we understood their offer to be.

“We can’t negotiate in good faith if Network Rail keep shifting the goalposts. How can our members accept an offer that has been changed after the fact?

“We have no option but to withdraw our referendum ballot on the offer until we are assured that there will be no more interference from the government, and that Network Rail won’t again unilaterally change the deal on offer.

“We remain committed to the principle of giving our members a say and are always available for further talks with Network Rail to hopefully achieve a negotiated settlement to our dispute.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media