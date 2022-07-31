In Pictures: Fans fly the flag for Lionesses ahead of Euro 2022 final

Football fans decorated in red and white have converged on Wembley Way in London ahead of England’s Euro 2022 final against old foes Germany.
Around 90,000 people are expected at London’s Wembley Stadium for the match that could see the Lionesses land their first major trophy in women’s football.
Thousands of other supporters will be cheering on the team across the country, including at the Trafalgar Square fan zone.
