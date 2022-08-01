Search

01 Aug 2022

Murder charge after man fatally attacked at Reading station

Murder charge after man fatally attacked at Reading station

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder after a train passenger was fatally injured at Reading station.

Kirkpatrick Virgo, of Whitby Road, Slough, Berkshire is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The charges relate to the death of a 24-year-old man who was attacked at the station on Saturday, following an altercation on a train.

British Transport Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 665 of 30/07/22.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

