Search

01 Aug 2022

Man remanded in custody charged with murder of young mother

Man remanded in custody charged with murder of young mother

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a young mother who was last seen 10 days ago.

Gary Bennett, 36, is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Madison Wright in Basildon between July 22 and July 25.

The defendant, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, dabbed his eyes with a tissue and appeared emotional when he appeared before Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Bennett, who had a shaved head and goatee beard, a tattoo on his neck and wore a grey prison-issue tracksuit, was not asked to enter a plea during the hearing which lasted less than two minutes.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

The defendant was remanded in custody to appear before Basildon Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on August 3.

Essex Police said that Ms Wright has not been seen or heard from since the morning of July 22.

Her car, a black Vauxhall Astra, was found four days later on July 26 in Brackendale Avenue in Basildon.

The force said that a body was found at Wat Tyler Country Park in Basildon on Saturday, with the park and a nearby recycling centre closed while officers continue with inquiries.

The body has yet to be formally identified but Ms Wright’s family have been informed of the development and continue to be supported by specialist detectives, police said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media