Search

01 Aug 2022

Labour frontbencher Lisa Nandy pictured visiting picket line

Labour frontbencher Lisa Nandy pictured visiting picket line

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022 2:55 PM

Labour frontbencher Lisa Nandy has visited striking workers on a picket line, despite party leader Sir Keir Starmer’s comments that Labour must move from being a “party of protest”.

A photograph tweeted by North West regional secretary of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) Carl Webb, appeared to show the shadow levelling up secretary Ms Nandy meeting striking workers at Wigan picket line. Ms Nandy is MP for Wigan.

The image was accompanied by the caption: “Thanks @lisanandy
for taking the time to visit the @cwugmersey Wigan picket line this moring (sic) to speak to #TheCWU BT & Openreach members on strike and show solidarity”.

Ms Nandy’s visit comes in apparent defiance of Sir Keir Starmer saying Labour must move from being a “party of protest” to one that can win an election, in order to help working people.

The Labour leader has said he supports people’s right to strike, but is seeking to contain a row with unions and the left wing of his party over his decision to sack Sam Tarry from the front bench after he gave broadcast interviews from a picket line.

Sir Keir, who previously banned frontbenchers from joining strikers on picket lines, said he fired Mr Tarry as a shadow transport minister after he booked himself on to media programmes without permission and made up policy “on the hoof” in defiance of the party’s “collective responsibility”.

But the move was met with fury by Labour’s left wing and trade unions, with Sharon Graham, the general secretary of Unite,  earlier saying she was “aghast” at Sir Keir’s approach to striking workers.

Mr Tarry, MP for Ilford South tweeted: “Great to see @lisanandy
on the picket line. Senior Labour politicians need to demonstrate loud and clear that our Party is on the side of ordinary working people who are fighting back against this anti-worker Government.”

The PA news agency has contacted the Labour Party and Ms Nandy’s office for comment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media