01 Aug 2022

Lioness Williamson to get the first freedom of new city of Milton Keynes

01 Aug 2022 4:12 PM

England skipper Leah Williamson is to get the freedom of her home city after helping lead the Lionesses to Euro 2022 glory.

Having helped end the nation’s 56-year wait to win international football silverware since the 1966 World Cup, Williamson will now be the first person to receive the Freedom of Milton Keynes since it became a city to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Council leader Pete Marland said: “Obviously, we are immensely proud that Leah is from Milton Keynes and I think it would be totally appropriate that the very first person to be given the Freedom of the new city of Milton Keynes is the first woman to lead a national side to international honours and is from MK.

“I have asked that the council start the process of bestowing the honour on her.”

It comes after the 25-year-old defender, who was one of England’s standout players of the tournament, captained the Lionesses to a 2-1 win over Germany after extra-time in the final at Wembley.

Mr Marland said: “The Lionesses are an inspiration to everyone and have shown that through teamwork, ability and hard work, anything is possible.”

Milton Keynes hosted four matches during the tournament, including a full house for the second semi-final.

Mr Marland said the city had the “vision and confidence to back the tournament when many others did not” and hoped the event may help lead to greater backing for women’s sport.

He added: “I hope the win will have a lasting impact on women’s sport and I’m sure it has both inspired a new generation of women and girls to go out and take part in whatever their chosen sport is, as well as changing the attitude of many others to women’s sport in general.”

News

