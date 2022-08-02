Search

02 Aug 2022

What the papers say – August 2

What the papers say – August 2

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Aug 2022 5:26 AM

The Lionesses’ Euro victory party continues across the mastheads, while Liz Truss continues her run to No 10 with a surprise endorsement.

The Daily Mirror says there have been calls for the “brilliant” team to be given honours, while Metro hails the “Dancing Queens” for fronting up to Trafalgar Square after partying all night.

Opening goal-scorer Ella Toone is quoted by The Guardian as calling for fans to get along to support Women’s Super League games.

Shifting to politics where The Daily Telegraph reports trade minister Penny Mordaunt has made a surprise return to the Tory leadership race with an endorsement of former rival Liz Truss.

The Daily Express has the Foreign Secretary pitching herself as the “real deal” on tax cuts, with the Tory leadership frontrunner telling the Daily Mail she will abandon plans to ban unhealthy buy-one-get-one-free offers.

The Independent reports Ms Truss has revealed plans to cut pay for public sector workers – including teachers and nurses – outside the wealthy south east to save £11 billion.

An anonymous friend of Boris Johnson tells the i the Prime Minister blames the 2019 intake of Conservative MPs for contributing to his downfall.

British Airways has suspended ticket sales for short-haul flights from Heathrow until Monday, according to The Times.

The Financial Times says the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, plans to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during a controversial visit which has attracted China’s ire.

And the Daily Star reports a beer-loving pony who was made ceremonial mayor of his Devon village has been barred from his local pub.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media