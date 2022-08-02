700 migrants cross Channel in single day in record high for 2022

Almost 700 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK in a single day – a record for the year so far.
Some 696 made the journey in 14 boats on Monday, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.
Large groups of migrants, including young children, were seen being brought ashore in Ramsgate before leaving the Kent port on double-decker buses.
More than 17,000 people have arrived in the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats such as dinghies in 2022, according to Government figures.
