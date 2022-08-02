Search

02 Aug 2022

‘Significant development’ in Claire Holland murder case after suspect rearrested

A 40-year-old man has been re-arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who disappeared in Bristol a decade ago.

Claire Holland, from Lawrence Weston in north west Bristol, was last seen leaving city-centre pub Seamus O’Donnell’s at 11.15pm on June 6 2012, the day after the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee weekend.

The 32-year-old was reported missing a few days later, and has not been seen or heard from since despite several mass searches and appeals for information.

On Tuesday, Avon and Somerset Police hailed a “significant development” in the case, announcing it had rearrested a key suspect on suspicion of murder.

The man was last arrested in March of this year, and had previously been held in 2019.

He is currently being held in police custody, Avon and Somerset Police said.

In addition, investigators are currently searching a pub in Clifton in north Bristol following “specific new information”.

Detective Superintendent Darren Hannant said: “Today’s operational activity marks a significant development in our investigation into Claire’s disappearance, which we continue to treat as suspicious.

“We’ve entered a new phase in our inquiries and from today we’ll be carrying out a forensic-led search of a public house in Gordon Road, Clifton, due to specific new information we’ve received.

“It’s important to reiterate this search activity has no connection with the current or previous owners of the venue.

“The searches at the pub may take several days to complete and officers from the neighbourhood policing team will be carrying out additional reassurance patrols in the area to answer any worries or concerns residents may have.

“Through our specialist family liaison officers, we’re keeping Claire’s family fully informed, as well as continuing to provide them with any help or support they need.

“In addition, we’re urging anyone with information on Claire’s disappearance, no matter how significant it may seem, to come forward and speak to us now.

“Use this opportunity to tell us what you know.”

Anyone with any information by searching for the police’s major incident public reporting site and clicking on Avon and Somerset Police’s page.

Alternatively witnesses can contact the police on 101 quoting reference number 5219172645, or via anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News

