Search

02 Aug 2022

Alleged murder victim, 11, can now be named as stepfather appears in court

Alleged murder victim, 11, can now be named as stepfather appears in court

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Aug 2022 3:56 PM

An 11-year-old alleged murder victim who was found seriously injured in a park can now be named as Mikey Harrison, a judge has ruled.

Mikey’s stepfather, Michael Harrison, appeared in court on Tuesday charged with murder following an incident in Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire, on June 18.

The 41-year-old was not required to enter any pleas during a short hearing conducted over video-link to HMP Nottingham.

He spoke only to confirm his name and that he could follow proceedings.

As well as the murder charge, the defendant faces one count of engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.

Harrison, of no fixed abode, was remanded into custody until his provisional trial date which was previously set for January 12 next year.

Judge Nirmal Shant lifted reporting restrictions banning the identification of Mikey following an application by the PA news agency.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media