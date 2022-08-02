Search

02 Aug 2022

Man charged under Treason Act after crossbow incident at Windsor Castle

02 Aug 2022 4:55 PM

A man has been charged under the Treason Act after he was arrested while carrying a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.

Scotland Yard said Jaswant Singh Chail, from Southampton, has been charged with an offence under section 2 of the Treason Act 1842, which is “discharging or aiming firearms, or throwing or using any offensive matter or weapon, with intent to injure or alarm Her Majesty”.

He has also been charged with threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 20-year-old is in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 17.

Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said the CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Chail “after he was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle on 25 December 2021 carrying a crossbow”.

“Mr Chail, 20, has been charged with making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon and an offence under the 1842 Treason Act,” he added.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Chail are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

