02 Aug 2022

Liz Truss to face GB News audience for live questions

02 Aug 2022 8:25 PM

Liz Truss has agreed to face questions from a GB News audience as she continues her campaign for the Tory leadership.

The Foreign Secretary has agreed to take questions live from an audience in Leigh, Greater Manchester, a so-called red wall seat.

The People’s Forum With Liz Truss will be broadcast live on GB News at 5pm on August 10 and is due to last an hour.

The channel said it has also invited Rishi Sunak, Ms Truss’s rival for the Tory leadership, to take part in a similar event on a separate night.

Ms Truss said: “I am looking forward to talking to GB News viewers and our members in the heart of our red wall and taking their questions.

“As prime minister, I will work tirelessly to deliver for those who voted for us across the red wall, including those who put their trust in us for the first time in 2019.”

GB News said audience members will represent a cross-section of political opinion and will ask questions on a range of topics including Brexit, migration, tax, and law and order.

The event will be hosted by journalist and presenter Alastair Stewart, who said: “This is a People’s Debate where we will hear their questions and hear the candidates’ answers. I’m just an honest broker – an impartial referee. I can’t wait.”

Last week Channel 4 said Ms Truss had not accepted an invitation to be interviewed by veteran political journalist Andrew Neil, which Mr Sunak accepted.

