Search

02 Aug 2022

UK to see ‘fresher’ days before more heat at the weekend

UK to see ‘fresher’ days before more heat at the weekend

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Aug 2022 9:12 PM

The UK can expect cooler and “fresher” days for the rest of the week before high temperatures return into the weekend, according to forecasters.

It comes after highs of 29.5C on Tuesday, recorded in Monks Wood, Cambridgeshire, and a peak of 26C at Fyvie Castle, in Aberdeenshire.

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be in the high 20s again across the south-east of England, with other parts of England and Wales seeing low-to-mid 20s and high teens or low 20s in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Thursday and Friday will bring temperatures in the low 20s to areas of England while northern parts of the UK are likely to see 18C to 20C.

But they will again climb to the mid-to-high 20s in the south-east of England on Saturday and Sunday and low 20s in northern areas.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “As we go into Thursday and then towards the weekend, high pressure – which has made itself at home across the UK this summer – is re-establishing itself as we go through to the end of the week and into the weekend.

“A lot of the UK will probably see a dry weekend with the best of the sunshine in the South.

“After potentially a couple of fresher days, Thursday and Friday, temperatures kind of climb once again as we go into the weekend.”

Tuesday’s rainfall in the north Midlands and northern England is set to move to southern parts of the Midlands, into central and southern England and East Anglia on Wednesday, but is expected to become lighter.

The rain comes after the driest July in England since records began, according to provisional figures from the Met Office.

Mr Snell added: “No real major signs of anything wet coming through for the South and generally the kind of warm theme is continuing for a lot of the country after a very brief cooler spell on Thursday and Friday.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media