03 Aug 2022

Teenager charged with murder of 16-year-old in Somerset

02 Aug 2022 11:08 PM

An 18-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Somerset.

Joshua Delbono, of Slipps Close, Frome, was charged with murder on Tuesday and remains in police custody ahead of appearing before Bath Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Police and paramedics were called to a car park in The Street, Radstock, at around 6.40pm on Sunday after the 16-year-old had been stabbed during disorder involving a number of people.

The victim was found critically injured and, despite receiving emergency treatment, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people have been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the teenager’s death.

A woman, 20, and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder, while another man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The woman has now been released under investigation, while the two men, both 18, remain in police custody for further questioning.

Following the death, neighbourhood Chief Inspector Ronnie Lungu said the “terrible” incident had been a “huge shock” for the community.

He added: “We’re standing with our community to support this devastated family and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

DCI Mark Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said the 16-year-old’s family were being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

“They’re grateful for the support of the community but ask to be given privacy to mourn their loss”, he added.

Avon and Somerset Police also said Year 11 pupils in the area were being offered support by school staff, while youth workers had set up a drop-in for any young person affected by the incident.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 and give the reference 5222182800.

