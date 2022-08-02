Search

03 Aug 2022

Lorna Slater ‘terrified’ by Tory leadership candidates’ approach to economy

Lorna Slater ‘terrified’ by Tory leadership candidates’ approach to economy

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 1:01 AM

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater said she was “terrified” by the Conservative leadership candidates’ approach to the economy.

It comes after Liz Truss performed a U-turn following an announcement that she would cut public sector pay by £8.8 billion outside of London on Tuesday.

Following criticism from fellow Conservatives, including Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen – who is backing Rishi Sunak and said he had been left “actually speechless” by Ms Truss’s proposal and suggested it would have cost the party the next general election if it was implemented.

Ms Truss abandoned the policy, claiming it had been “misrepresented”.

Ms Slater said both Mr Sunak and Ms Truss had “disrespected” the Scottish Parliament.

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s The Nine on Tuesday evening, she said: “I’m honestly terrified by the Tory leadership candidates’ approach to the economy and to the cost-of-living crisis.

“Their cruel cuts. Their cruel deportations, and their disrespect of the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish people are making an excellent case for independence and how Scotland would be better as an independent European country.”

But senior Scottish Tories say the UK Government’s role is “absolutely vital” in Scotland.

Speaking to the same programme, MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife, Murdo Fraser, said: “There are still a huge range of areas industrial policy in relation to Freeport in relation to city deals, in relation to defence where the UK Government’s role in supporting jobs across Scotland is absolutely vital, and continues to be.

“Rather than trying to stand against that criticise that. I want to encourage the Scottish Government to sit down and work with the UK Government so both Scotland’s governments can deliver.”

Meanwhile, Labour MSP Neil Bibby, who represents West Scotland, accused the Conservatives of “levelling down” Paisley where Ms Truss spent time growing up in the 1980s.

In his weekly column for the Paisley Daily Express, Mr Bibby said the Tory record in the area was “shameful”.

He wrote: “The Tory Governments of my adulthood, and that you have supported as an MP since 2010, have been little better for this area than the Thatcher and Major governments.

“Austerity was a political choice, and an increasingly discredited one. You can’t cut your way out of an economic crisis.

“Don’t just give Paisley a name-check. Give Paisley an actual cheque for the investment and jobs it deserves.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media