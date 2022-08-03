Search

03 Aug 2022

Father makes birthday appeal over missing son

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 9:25 AM

A man is appealing for information about his missing son on what would have been his 34th birthday.

Kyle Vaughan was 24 when he disappeared in Newbridge, Gwent, on December 30 2012.

Mystery surrounds his whereabouts after his crashed car was found abandoned on a country road, prompting detectives to launch a murder investigation.

Mr Vaughan’s father, Alan Vaughan, made an appeal for information on what would have been his son’s 34th birthday.

“We’ve never given up hope of locating Kyle. We’ve never given up hope of finding out what happened to him,” he said.

Mr Vaughan’s mother, Mary, died in 2018, having had advanced liver cancer for several years.

The factory worker, known to his friends as Jabbers, was last seen at his home in Newbridge.

Later that same night, his damaged silver Peugeot 306 was found on the A467 between Risca and Crosskeys.

It was not clear whether Mr Vaughan had been driving the vehicle, but police said they were confident he would have been able to walk away from the collision.

A total of eight people were arrested on suspicion of offences in connection with Mr Vaughan’s disappearance but all were released without charge.

Detective Superintendent Nick Wilkie, of Gwent Police, said: “More than nine years on, our investigation into what happened to Kyle remains very much active and we remain in regular contact with his family.

“Officers from our major incident team continue to investigate any information that we receive from members of the public.

“This investigation is extensive.

“To date we’ve conducted searches in 40 areas, we’ve interviewed in excess of 200 people, more than 180 intelligence logs submitted and nearly 900 witness statements taken.

“Unfortunately though, we still don’t have the answers we need and Kyle’s family so desperately want.

“We’re still keen to receive any information that may assist our inquiries, however minor you may feel it is.”

