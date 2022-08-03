Search

03 Aug 2022

England fans asked to help name beaver kits in honour of Lionesses

England fans asked to help name beaver kits in honour of Lionesses

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 11:25 AM

The National Trust is asking football fans to name two newborn beaver kits after members of the Lionesses squad in the wake of their historic Euro 2022 win.

A family of beavers on the Holnicote Estate in Somerset welcomed two new arrivals in the spring.

Three kits have been born on the estate since breeding pair Yogi and Grylls were introduced in 2020.

The eldest, who was born in May 2021, was named Rashford after Manchester United player and food poverty campaigner Marcus Rashford.

The trust is now asking football fans to pick a name from among the victorious England team for Rashford’s siblings, through a Twitter competition.

Ben Eardley, project manager at Holnicote, said: “Last year we were overwhelmed by the interest in our first beaver kit, with thousands of people helping us choose a name.

“After Sunday’s historic victory, we’re anticipating even more excitement this time, and hopefully some Lioness-inspired name suggestions.”

Beavers have been hailed as the heroes of nature-based solutions to the climate crisis, with their network of dams regulating water flow and reducing the risk of flooding after heavy rain.

The network of new ponds and channels at Holnicote has also created havens for other wildlife, including grass snakes and bats, and birds such as the sparrowhawk, grey wagtail, moorhen and kingfisher.

Otters are also now regular visitors to the site, the National Trust said.

The beavers are also providing a boost to the surrounding woodland by stripping out non-native conifers, letting more light through the canopy and encouraging new trees to grow.

Mr Eardley said: “By developing this type of resilience to our warming climates, we can help wildlife weather the uncertainty of rising temperatures and conditions that we are likely to experience due to climate change.

“Holding water in the landscapes not only benefits wildlife, but ensures there is more water for the surrounding trees and fields.

“These beaver-engineered wetlands have the potential to help raise local groundwater levels and develop a more resilient river catchment for people and wildlife.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media