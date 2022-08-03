Search

03 Aug 2022

Service sector at worst point since Alpha variant lockdown, survey suggests

Service sector at worst point since Alpha variant lockdown, survey suggests

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 11:32 AM

The UK’s service sector has seen its worst month since the Alpha variant of Covid-19 forced most of the country into lockdown 17 months ago.

A new survey has estimated that growth in the sector is at the lowest it has been since February 2021, as the cost-of-living crisis makes customers tighten their belts.

The monthly S&P Global/CIPS UK services PMI survey hit 52.6 in July, from 54.3 a month earlier.

It still shows growth in the sector – anything above 50 is positive – but analysts had expected better.

According to a consensus supplied by Pantheon Macroeconomics, the score was predicted to be 53.3.

“UK service providers reported their worst month for business activity expansion since the national lockdown in February 2021,” said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Inflation and the cost-of-living squeeze increased economic uncertainty for the sector, the report found. As a result they struggled to attract new business.

Meanwhile, companies continued to face higher costs and to charge their customers more.

Fuel and utility bills pushed up costs for businesses both directly and indirectly, despite inflation easing from recent records in May and June.

“The most encouraging development during July was a considerable slowdown in input cost inflation since the previous month, likely reflecting lower commodity prices and a gradual easing of global supply shortages,” Mr Moore said.

“Overall cost burdens rose to the smallest extent seen so far in 2022, despite widespread reports citing pressure on operating expenses from higher fuel bills and staff wages.”

Duncan Brock, group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, said: “A period of relative stability in terms of supply chain disruption was also a plus point, according to survey respondents.

“However, after the scramble to regain the heights in activity during the Covid bounceback loses momentum, the UK marketplace will have to improve much more to avoid a prolonged summer of discontent.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media