Woman held on suspicion of manslaughter after unexplained death of baby

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a newborn baby in Wiltshire.
Emergency services were called to an address in Grange Park, Swindon, in the early hours of Monday morning, Wiltshire Police said.
A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, but despite this the force said the death of the child was still being treated as unexplained.
A post-mortem is due to take place on Monday, and the suspect is currently being held in police custody.
Detective Inspector Simon Childe said: “This is a complex investigation into the very tragic death of a newborn baby.
“At this very early stage, although we have made an arrest, we are treating the death as unexplained and await the results of a post mortem examination next week.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.