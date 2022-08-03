Search

03 Aug 2022

Covid leading light Patrick Vallance to stand down as chief scientific adviser

Covid leading light Patrick Vallance to stand down as chief scientific adviser

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 5:10 PM

Sir Patrick Vallance, who played a crucial role guiding the UK through the coronavirus pandemic, is to stand down as the Government’s chief scientific adviser.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was “impossible to fully convey” the scientist’s impact as it was announced he will leave the role at the end of his five-year term next April.

Sir Patrick acknowledged his tenure was both “challenging and immensely rewarding” as a search for his successor was about to begin.

Sir Patrick, 62 and originally from Essex, was an academic and a consultant physician before joining GlaxoSmithKline, where he became president of research and development.

He replaced Sir Chris Whitty as chief scientific adviser in 2018, and two years later they both became household names as leading experts and communicators in the fight against Covid-19.

Mr Johnson said: “It is impossible to fully convey the impact that Sir Patrick has had as chief scientific adviser.

“Sir Patrick may not have bargained for becoming a household name when he signed up for the job, but I am immensely grateful for his advice and expertise throughout the pandemic and beyond.

“He will be missed by all when he leaves next year, and I wish him the very best in all future endeavours.”

Sir Patrick was seen as a calm voice who delivered the hard scientific evidence to the politicians making the decisions during the pandemic.

He is expected to feature prominently during the official inquiry into the response to coronavirus.

Sir Patrick said he remains “fully committed” to the role, which also entails advising ministers on science and technology policy, until his replacement takes over.

“Science and engineering remain vital for the future prosperity of the UK, and high-quality evidence and science advice should be at the heart of all government decision-making,” he said.

“Appointing the GCSA for fixed periods is an important way to ensure independence and my five-year term has been both challenging and immensely rewarding.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media