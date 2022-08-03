Search

03 Aug 2022

‘Desperate mother’ appeals for public’s help in finding missing student nurse

‘Desperate mother’ appeals for public’s help in finding missing student nurse

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

The mother of a “caring” student nurse who has been missing for more than three weeks has urged anyone with information about her disappearance to assist the police investigation.

Owami Davies, 24, of Grays, Essex, left her family home on Monday July 4 and was last seen at 12.03am in Derby Road, West Croydon, south London, on Thursday July 7.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on August 2 at an address in South Croydon and remains in custody.

On August 1, two men, aged 27 and 23, were arrested in the Croydon area in connection with the investigation.

Police have released images of Ms Davies on the night she was last seen in a shop and CCTV of her walking in Derby Road.

Officers want to speak to the driver of a white van that was parked in Derby Road, saying Ms Davies was with a man and crossed the road just as it pulled out.

They say the van driver would have had a good opportunity to see them both clearly and are appealing for this possible witness to come forward.

Speaking at New Scotland Yard on Wednesday, Owami’s mother Nicol Davies told the PA news agency: “It is obvious that someone out there has seen something, someone out there knows something, someone out there heard something.

“I am begging, I am asking for the public’s help, from the people, to say if you know, if you have heard or seen her, or she passed you, please speak up. All we really want is to find her, all we really need is for her to come home or to know her whereabouts

“I sit here as a desperate mother at the mercy of anyone that knows or heard something to help me find my baby, that’s all I’m asking, just help to find her.”

She added: “Or her, if she’s somewhere and hears this, to please come home.

“We miss her so much, her brothers and myself miss her, need her.

“We are not complete, we just want her to come home and, again, if she is listening she should know she’s not in trouble.”

She said her daughter was “really happy”, had about two months left of her studies and recently secured a job with Guy’s and St Thomas’.

She said Ms Davies had worked in A&E during the Covid-19 pandemic and was interested in doing research on diseases.

Nicol, a mother of three, said they had holidays planned to Spain and Disneyland Paris, saying her daughter’s nickname is “Princess” due to her love of Disney.

She said: “We had so many things on our calendar that we still needed to do.”

She added: “She’s a lovely person. Owami’s caring, she likes to help. She doesn’t hold grudges. She loves her brothers, she dotes on her brothers. She loves me. As much as we love her.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media