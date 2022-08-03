Search

03 Aug 2022

Woman who accused Premier League star of rape has received abuse, police say

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 7:25 PM

A woman who accused a Premier League star of rape has received “considerable abuse” after an allegation against him was dropped.

Barnet Police, part of London’s Metropolitan Police, said it was “alarmed” to have been informed that the woman had been targeted.

In a statement on Twitter, the force said: “Following media reporting about the decision to take no further action (in relation to one offence) against a 29-yr-old man arrested in Barnet on 4 July on suspicion of rape, we’ve been alarmed to learn that the complainant in the case has been the subject of considerable abuse.

“It can take courage to come forward to police. Those who do so deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, no matter the outcome of any subsequent investigation. Any abuse, online or otherwise, is unacceptable.

“In this instance, no further action was taken because the relevant legislation had not yet come into effect at the time of the alleged offence.

“This has been explained to the complainant who continues to be supported by officers.”

The player, who has not been named, was arrested in Barnet, north London, on July 4 over rape allegations against a woman in her 20s in June.

He was further arrested while in custody over allegations of raping a different woman in April and June 2021. He denies the allegations.

Last week, the Met Police said “no further action” would be taken in relation to the June 2021 allegation.

A previous statement from Scotland Yard said: “On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police.

“It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

“While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.

“No further action will be taken in relation to the offence in June 2021 but the investigation into the remaining offences is ongoing.

“The man was initially bailed until a date in August but his bail has since been extended to a date in early October.”

