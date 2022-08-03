Search

03 Aug 2022

Man charged with murder of woman missing for decade

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 11:10 PM

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who disappeared a decade ago, police said.

Darren Osment, 40, will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday accused of murdering 32-year-old Claire Holland.

Ms Holland, from the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol, was last seen leaving city-centre pub Seamus O’Donnell’s at 11.15pm on June 6 2012, the day after the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee weekend.

She was reported missing a few days later, and has not been seen or heard from since despite several mass searches and appeals for information.

Avon and Somerset Police said Osment, of Chessel Drive, Patchway, South Gloucestershire, has been remanded in custody.

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, head of the major crime investigation team, said: “This is a pivotal moment in our investigation and we have updated Claire’s family now that a man has been charged with her murder.

“We’ll continue to provide any support they may need through our specialist family liaison officer.”

Ben Samples, senior district Crown prosecutor with the CPS South West complex casework unit, added: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Avon and Somerset Police to charge Darren Osment with one count of murder.

“The authority to charge follows a complex investigation by the major crime investigation team, which was supported by the complex casework unit.

“An extensive review of all the evidence gathered has led us to conclude that our legal tests to commence a prosecution have been met.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Darren Osment are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

