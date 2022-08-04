Search

04 Aug 2022

Royal family wish Meghan happy birthday as she turns 41

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 11:10 AM

The royal family have celebrated the Duchess of Sussex’s birthday on social media, sharing pictures of her to mark the occasion.

Images of Meghan during her UK visit to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee were posted on the official Twitter accounts of the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The duchess is celebrating her 41st birthday and is likely to mark her big day privately with husband Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet, in California where they live.

William and Kate’s official twitter account posted an image of the duchess attending the St Paul’s Cathedral service of thanksgiving in June that marked the Queen’s 70-year reign.

It featured the words: “Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”

Charles and Camilla’s Twitter account posted a similar image of Meghan from the service alongside a balloon emoji and the words “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”

Meghan and Harry have established a new life for themselves in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California, buying a multimillion-pound home and launching a non-profit foundation, after stepping down as working royals for financial freedom.

The couple have also signed lucrative deals – thought to be worth well over £100 million – with Spotify and Netflix which have given them the capital to pursue their new lifestyle and public goals.

News

